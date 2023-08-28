Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Price Target Raised to $115.00

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) had its price target increased by TD Cowen from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the software company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SPLK. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Splunk from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Splunk from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Splunk from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Splunk from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Splunk from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $123.83.

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK opened at $115.94 on Thursday. Splunk has a 52-week low of $65.00 and a 52-week high of $116.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $103.94 and a 200-day moving average of $98.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a PE ratio of -351.33 and a beta of 1.28.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.25. Splunk had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 17.89%. The company had revenue of $910.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.94) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Splunk will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gary Steele sold 9,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.47, for a total transaction of $1,002,912.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 167,254 shares in the company, valued at $17,473,025.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Splunk news, Director Elisa Steele sold 288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.64, for a total value of $30,424.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,970 shares in the company, valued at $1,792,710.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary Steele sold 9,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.47, for a total transaction of $1,002,912.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 167,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,473,025.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,384 shares of company stock worth $1,712,330 over the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 9.9% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 34,684 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,053 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 21.2% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,533 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new position in shares of Splunk in the first quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 141.3% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 102,800 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,856,000 after acquiring an additional 60,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

