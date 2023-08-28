Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Price Target Raised to $132.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $125.00 to $132.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the software company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Splunk in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Splunk from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Splunk from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Splunk from $118.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Splunk presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $123.83.

Shares of SPLK opened at $115.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -351.33 and a beta of 1.28. Splunk has a 12 month low of $65.00 and a 12 month high of $116.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.43.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $910.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.29 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 17.89% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.94) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Splunk will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 4,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total transaction of $520,533.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 122,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,803,804.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Christian Smith sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.64, for a total value of $158,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 109,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,562,614.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 4,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total value of $520,533.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 122,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,803,804.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,384 shares of company stock worth $1,712,330 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 104,016.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 20,487,055 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,173,472,000 after buying an additional 20,467,378 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in Splunk by 37.4% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,010,196 shares of the software company’s stock worth $576,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635,239 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 12.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,753,569 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $855,038,000 after purchasing an additional 628,288 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP grew its position in shares of Splunk by 145.5% in the first quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 4,583,000 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $439,418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,302,775 shares of the software company’s stock worth $198,246,000 after purchasing an additional 170,233 shares in the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

