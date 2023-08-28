Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reissued their outperform rating on shares of Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has a $115.00 price target on the software company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SPLK. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Splunk from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Splunk from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Splunk from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Splunk in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Splunk from $118.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Splunk currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $123.83.

Shares of Splunk stock opened at $115.94 on Thursday. Splunk has a 1-year low of $65.00 and a 1-year high of $116.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.94 and a 200-day moving average of $98.43. The company has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a PE ratio of -351.33 and a beta of 1.28.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.25. Splunk had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 17.89%. The business had revenue of $910.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.29 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.94) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Splunk will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 4,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total value of $520,533.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 122,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,803,804.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gary Steele sold 9,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.47, for a total value of $1,002,912.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,254 shares in the company, valued at $17,473,025.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 4,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total transaction of $520,533.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 122,889 shares in the company, valued at $12,803,804.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,384 shares of company stock worth $1,712,330 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Splunk by 9.9% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 34,684 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,053 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,965,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Splunk by 21.2% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,533 shares of the software company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new position in shares of Splunk during the first quarter valued at $284,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in shares of Splunk by 141.3% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 102,800 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,856,000 after purchasing an additional 60,200 shares in the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

