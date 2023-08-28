Square Enix (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $37.00

Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SQNXF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $37.00 and last traded at $37.00, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.00.
Square Enix Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.07.
Square Enix (OTCMKTS:SQNXF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $624.21 million for the quarter. Square Enix had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. As a group, analysts predict that Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.
About Square Enix
Square Enix Holdings Co, Ltd. operates in the content and service businesses in Japan and internationally. It operates through Digital Entertainment Business, Amusement Business, Publishing Business, and Rights Property Business. The company plans, develops, sells, and manages digital entertainment content primarily in the form of computer games.
