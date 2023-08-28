Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) Shares Sold by Amitell Capital Pte Ltd

Amitell Capital Pte Ltd decreased its position in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Free Report) by 86.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,707 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 89,179 shares during the period. Star Bulk Carriers accounts for approximately 0.3% of Amitell Capital Pte Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd’s holdings in Star Bulk Carriers were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 210,078 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,437,000 after buying an additional 20,072 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 166,295 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,512,000 after purchasing an additional 24,395 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $612,000. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 18,198 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,226,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $23,593,000 after purchasing an additional 302,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SBLK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

Star Bulk Carriers stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.03. 607,189 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,206,635. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.03. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a twelve month low of $16.57 and a twelve month high of $25.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.75 and a 200-day moving average of $19.59.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $238.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.59 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 25.47%. Sell-side analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 21st. This is a positive change from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.40%. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio is 57.55%.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including iron ores, minerals and grains, bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2022, it had a fleet of 128 dry bulk vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels.

