Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Receives $35.60 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.60.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SHOO. StockNews.com cut shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Steven Madden from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on SHOO

Steven Madden Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of SHOO opened at $33.61 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.13. Steven Madden has a 1 year low of $26.36 and a 1 year high of $37.85.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). Steven Madden had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $442.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.24 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Steven Madden will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steven Madden Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Steven Madden

In other Steven Madden news, Director Peter Migliorini sold 3,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $137,780.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,094. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Karla Frieders sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $170,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 120,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,116,509.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Migliorini sold 3,989 shares of Steven Madden stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $137,780.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,094. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Steven Madden

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Steven Madden by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 90,149 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,245,000 after buying an additional 22,777 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Steven Madden by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,347,639 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,071,000 after purchasing an additional 563,607 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 319,421 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,499,000 after purchasing an additional 28,185 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the 1st quarter valued at about $845,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in shares of Steven Madden by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 13,949 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, First Cost, and Licensing segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.