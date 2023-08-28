Stifel Nicolaus Upgrades NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) to “Buy”

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $600.00 target price on the computer hardware maker’s stock, up from their prior target price of $440.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $470.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Barclays increased their target price on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on NVIDIA from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $460.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $555.70.

NVIDIA Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $460.18 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $441.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $340.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $108.13 and a 12-month high of $502.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.15, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.75.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $13.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 31.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 3.86%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total value of $2,489,467.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 538,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,005,229.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.89, for a total transaction of $147,412.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,034 shares in the company, valued at $782,866.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total transaction of $2,489,467.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 538,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,005,229.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 245,187 shares of company stock valued at $102,175,333. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 605.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

