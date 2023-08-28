StockNews.com Begins Coverage on EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price objective on EchoStar from $28.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

Shares of EchoStar stock opened at $17.35 on Friday. EchoStar has a 12-month low of $14.66 and a 12-month high of $24.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.07 and its 200-day moving average is $18.09.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Delphia USA Inc. raised its stake in EchoStar by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 10,935 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in EchoStar by 126.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,448 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in EchoStar by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 8,142 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in EchoStar by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 67,228 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in EchoStar by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,483 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.26% of the company’s stock.

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment offers broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communications solutions to government and enterprise customers.

