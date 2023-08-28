StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

AEL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $39.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Raymond James cut American Equity Investment Life from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Truist Financial lowered American Equity Investment Life from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Equity Investment Life has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.38.

American Equity Investment Life Stock Performance

Shares of AEL opened at $53.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. American Equity Investment Life has a one year low of $28.05 and a one year high of $54.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.87 and a 200 day moving average of $43.77.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.03). American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 18.55%. The firm had revenue of $851.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 600.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Equity Investment Life will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robert L. Howe sold 5,000 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.35, for a total transaction of $266,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 83,282 shares in the company, valued at $4,443,094.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other American Equity Investment Life news, EVP James Louis Hamalainen sold 16,248 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.32, for a total value of $866,343.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,597.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Howe sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.35, for a total value of $266,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 83,282 shares in the company, valued at $4,443,094.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Equity Investment Life

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in American Equity Investment Life by 69.6% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

