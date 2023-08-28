StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIOFree Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ARCA biopharma Trading Down 0.5 %

ABIO stock opened at $2.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.54 million, a PE ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.06. ARCA biopharma has a 12-month low of $1.85 and a 12-month high of $2.70.

ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIOGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ARCA biopharma

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in ARCA biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in ARCA biopharma during the second quarter worth approximately $81,000.

ARCA biopharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with chronic heart failure.

See Also

