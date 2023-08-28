StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ARCA biopharma Trading Down 0.5 %

ABIO stock opened at $2.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.54 million, a PE ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.06. ARCA biopharma has a 12-month low of $1.85 and a 12-month high of $2.70.

ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ARCA biopharma

ARCA biopharma Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in ARCA biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in ARCA biopharma during the second quarter worth approximately $81,000.

ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with chronic heart failure.

