StockNews.com Lowers American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) to Hold

AAL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised American Airlines Group to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating and issued a $17.50 price target on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of American Airlines Group from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Airlines Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.96.

NASDAQ AAL opened at $14.58 on Friday. American Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.65 and a fifty-two week high of $19.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.74 and a 200-day moving average of $15.42. The stock has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.55.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The airline reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.33. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 4.98% and a negative return on equity of 45.44%. The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 98,063.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 96,300,495 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,727,631,000 after buying an additional 96,202,393 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in American Airlines Group by 69.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,722,532 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $231,907,000 after acquiring an additional 6,471,132 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 502.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,986,179 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $54,498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490,121 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 103.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 78,020 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 10,655,200 shares of the airline’s stock worth $135,534,000 after buying an additional 1,852,000 shares during the period. 57.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

