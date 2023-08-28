StockNews.com Lowers Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $98.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $74.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $113.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $108.00.

Boot Barn Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BOOT opened at $90.33 on Friday. Boot Barn has a fifty-two week low of $50.20 and a fifty-two week high of $104.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.66. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 2.36.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $383.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.49 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 22.03%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Boot Barn will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Boot Barn

In related news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 113,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.09, for a total value of $10,578,375.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,307,553.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael A. Love sold 10,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total value of $973,135.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,497.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 113,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.09, for a total transaction of $10,578,375.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 46,273 shares in the company, valued at $4,307,553.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 129,879 shares of company stock valued at $12,134,150. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Boot Barn

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BOOT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 18.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,080,000 after buying an additional 13,089 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 632.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 11,628 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 18.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 3.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 7.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,765,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares during the period.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

