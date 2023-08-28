StockNews.com Lowers Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.
Chunghwa Telecom Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE CHT opened at $36.59 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $28.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 0.11. Chunghwa Telecom has a 1 year low of $32.90 and a 1 year high of $41.58.
Chunghwa Telecom Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 29th were paid a $1.5291 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. Chunghwa Telecom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.15%.
Chunghwa Telecom Company Profile
Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business, Enterprise Business, International Business, and Others segments. The company offers local long distance services comprising of local calls, cloud switchboard, and value-added local calls.
