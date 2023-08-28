StockNews.com Lowers Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Chunghwa Telecom Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CHT opened at $36.59 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $28.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 0.11. Chunghwa Telecom has a 1 year low of $32.90 and a 1 year high of $41.58.

Chunghwa Telecom Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 29th were paid a $1.5291 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. Chunghwa Telecom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.15%.

Institutional Trading of Chunghwa Telecom

Chunghwa Telecom Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 43,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 28,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 12,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. 2.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business, Enterprise Business, International Business, and Others segments. The company offers local long distance services comprising of local calls, cloud switchboard, and value-added local calls.

