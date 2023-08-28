StockNews.com Lowers Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $220.00 to $195.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Oppenheimer cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. 22nd Century Group reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $211.04.

EL stock opened at $153.20 on Friday. Estée Lauder Companies has a 52 week low of $147.18 and a 52 week high of $283.62. The company has a market cap of $54.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.11, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.96.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.11. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Estée Lauder Companies will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.96%.

In related news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total value of $272,866.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,845 shares in the company, valued at $7,421,020.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total value of $1,933,967.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,800 shares in the company, valued at $8,523,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total value of $272,866.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,421,020.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $14,787,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1,275.0% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 57.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

