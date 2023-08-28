StockNews.com Lowers O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price target on O-I Glass from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on O-I Glass from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on O-I Glass from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on O-I Glass from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, O-I Glass presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.00.

O-I Glass Stock Performance

Shares of O-I Glass stock opened at $19.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.35. O-I Glass has a 52 week low of $12.05 and a 52 week high of $23.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.58.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. O-I Glass had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that O-I Glass will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in O-I Glass by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP increased its position in O-I Glass by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 26,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in O-I Glass during the 4th quarter worth about $500,000. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd grew its holdings in O-I Glass by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 623,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,333,000 after buying an additional 15,600 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in O-I Glass in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

About O-I Glass

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

