StockNews.com Lowers PVH (NYSE:PVH) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of PVH (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PVH. Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of PVH in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of PVH from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of PVH from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $92.06.

PVH Price Performance

NYSE:PVH opened at $78.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.68. PVH has a one year low of $43.49 and a one year high of $94.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.07.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.21. PVH had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that PVH will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

PVH Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.75%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVH. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of PVH by 20.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,681 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 3,326 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PVH by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,146 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of PVH by 29.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,739 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 8,081 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PVH by 2.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in PVH by 21.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,033 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 3,336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, include branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

