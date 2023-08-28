StockNews.com Upgrades Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ENTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $42.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.50.

Shares of ENTA opened at $15.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.93 million, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 0.37. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $14.95 and a one year high of $67.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.94 and a 200 day moving average of $30.72.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 60.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 4,139 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,734 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,516,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $250,312,000 after purchasing an additional 45,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus.

