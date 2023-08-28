Summit Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Summit Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 21.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Bank of America from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Bank of America from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.39.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of Bank of America stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.77. 22,484,319 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,987,148. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $26.32 and a 1 year high of $38.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.92 and a 200-day moving average of $29.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.36.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.98 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.97%. Bank of America’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bank of America news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $2,449,332.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 353,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,143,007.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $2,364,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,836,455.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $2,449,332.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 353,971 shares in the company, valued at $11,143,007.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Bank of America

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.