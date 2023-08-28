Summit Asset Management LLC Has $205,000 Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Summit Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,920 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 718 shares during the quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 12,253 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.6% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.9% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,266 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 65.6% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 757 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.5% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 63,483 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ WBA traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,029,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,795,464. The stock has a market cap of $21.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $24.97 and a one year high of $42.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.21.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $35.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.32 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a positive return on equity of 12.62%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.66%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -50.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP John Patrick Driscoll bought 5,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.42 per share, for a total transaction of $146,988.24. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 59,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,201. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on WBA shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

(Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

