Summit Asset Management LLC Has $5.04 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Summit Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 82,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,450 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF accounts for 1.4% of Summit Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Summit Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $5,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 327.1% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 651.4% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGK traded up $0.51 during trading on Monday, reaching $60.52. 1,543,910 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,172,106. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $44.99 and a 1-year high of $63.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.37. The firm has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

