Summit Asset Management LLC Purchases 4,402 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Summit Asset Management LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 331,642 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,402 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up 5.9% of Summit Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Summit Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $21,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 16.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,030,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,166,000 after purchasing an additional 148,864 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $904,000. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $234,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 57.2% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 6,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Diamond Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 124,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,121,000 after buying an additional 7,909 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHG traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $74.56. The company had a trading volume of 673,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,120. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $53.18 and a 52-week high of $78.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.73.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

