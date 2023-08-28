Summit Asset Management LLC Purchases 79 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Summit Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,514 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at $388,787,000. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP increased its stake in FedEx by 64,686.3% in the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP now owns 1,377,356 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $314,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,230 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in FedEx by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,412,956 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $591,124,000 after purchasing an additional 559,607 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in FedEx by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,951,974 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $338,082,000 after purchasing an additional 500,361 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 17.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,354,802 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $766,539,000 after purchasing an additional 491,207 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FedEx news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total value of $2,577,226.61. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,597.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total value of $2,577,226.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,196 shares in the company, valued at $762,597.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total value of $1,504,500.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,886,538.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,816 shares of company stock valued at $8,822,147. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on FDX. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on FedEx from $282.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Raymond James reduced their target price on FedEx from $285.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on FedEx from $180.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on FedEx from $261.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on FedEx in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.14.

FedEx Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE FDX traded down $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $258.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 717,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,990,565. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $65.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $256.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.92. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $141.92 and a fifty-two week high of $270.95.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.55 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 4.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.52%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

