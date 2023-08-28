Summit Asset Management LLC Sells 1,467 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Summit Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 8.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,919 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,467 shares during the quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth $32,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 92.9% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 957 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 111.8% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,057 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $33.58. 12,045,923 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,814,369. The firm has a market cap of $141.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.25 and a 52-week high of $43.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.53.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 15.58%. The company had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.77%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. HSBC reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $418,022.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

