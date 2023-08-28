Summit Asset Management LLC Sells 768 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Summit Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 768 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 7,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 13,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:SDY traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $121.47. 405,838 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 445,637. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $123.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.14. The company has a market cap of $21.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $110.55 and a 12-month high of $132.50.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

