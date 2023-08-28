Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) PT Raised to $40.00

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Free Report) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SUM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Summit Materials from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Summit Materials from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Summit Materials currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.77.

Summit Materials stock opened at $36.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.44. Summit Materials has a fifty-two week low of $23.19 and a fifty-two week high of $39.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.22.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $680.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.59 million. Summit Materials had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 8.79%. Summit Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Summit Materials will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,439,985 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $274,101,000 after buying an additional 113,791 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Summit Materials by 5.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,616,329 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $363,978,000 after purchasing an additional 485,086 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Summit Materials by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,028,677 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $256,324,000 after purchasing an additional 208,355 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Summit Materials by 8.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,903,885 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $214,435,000 after purchasing an additional 519,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Summit Materials by 2.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,127,327 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $174,566,000 after purchasing an additional 128,368 shares during the last quarter.

Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components. It also provides asphalt paving and related services.

