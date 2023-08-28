Summitry LLC Acquires 10,309 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Summitry LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 170,270 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,309 shares during the quarter. Summitry LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of T. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 159.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 41,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 53.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Performance

AT&T stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.21. 30,122,506 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,189,988. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.83. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50. The stock has a market cap of $101.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.07 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.91% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. AT&T’s payout ratio is -90.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Moffett Nathanson raised AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on AT&T from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

