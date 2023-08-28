Summitry LLC Grows Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Summitry LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,666 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 341 shares during the quarter. Summitry LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in McDonald’s by 103.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 413 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 7.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 69,824 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $17,266,000 after acquiring an additional 5,007 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in McDonald’s by 4.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 516,408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $127,697,000 after acquiring an additional 23,643 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth about $1,108,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in McDonald’s by 59.7% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,338 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Barclays upped their price target on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. BTIG Research upped their price target on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on McDonald’s from $308.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total transaction of $1,336,542.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,399,292.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total value of $1,336,542.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,399,292.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total value of $868,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,679.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,461 shares of company stock valued at $5,632,954 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:MCD traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $283.68. 2,315,102 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,542,018. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $291.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $284.49. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $230.58 and a 52 week high of $299.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.40. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 139.57% and a net margin of 33.06%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.93%.

McDonald’s Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.