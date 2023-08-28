Summitry LLC Has $370,000 Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Summitry LLC reduced its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Summitry LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.0% during the first quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 13,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 22.6% during the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Nvest Financial LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.1% during the first quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 11,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.8% during the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 16,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 4.0% during the first quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NEE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.09.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE NEE traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $68.02. 7,128,480 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,102,216. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.67 and a 1 year high of $91.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.46.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $299,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,292 shares in the company, valued at $845,770.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.95 per share, with a total value of $679,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $299,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,770.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 27,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,960,836. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.