Summitry LLC Lowers Stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Summitry LLC lowered its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 537 shares during the period. W.W. Grainger makes up approximately 2.0% of Summitry LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Summitry LLC owned 0.09% of W.W. Grainger worth $30,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 2,450.0% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 51 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $820.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $795.00 to $790.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $775.00 price target on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $734.63.

Shares of NYSE:GWW traded down $4.34 on Monday, reaching $710.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 244,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,609. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $483.19 and a 52-week high of $811.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $743.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $699.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.21.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.96 by $0.32. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 60.40%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 21.44%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

