Summitry LLC Reduces Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Summitry LLC trimmed its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 925 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Summitry LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 17,588 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,401 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 512 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Heron Bay Capital Management boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 20,735 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,757,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares during the period. 89.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $212.24. 1,073,881 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 736,289. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $166.93 and a fifty-two week high of $222.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $218.68 and a 200 day moving average of $224.58.

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 5.89%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 13.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 7th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.07%.

In other news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total transaction of $1,057,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,275 shares in the company, valued at $3,231,731.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 212 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $50,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at $1,825,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total value of $1,057,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,231,731.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LH shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $247.41 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $255.00 to $251.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $277.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.75.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

