Summitry LLC Sells 152 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Summitry LLC decreased its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Summitry LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. One Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 4.4% during the first quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Chubb by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 119,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,463,000 after buying an additional 2,765 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Chubb by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,524,000 after buying an additional 5,043 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Chubb by 138.7% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 8,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,653,000 after buying an additional 4,947 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chubb news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,187 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.81, for a total transaction of $251,418.47. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,803,093.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.01, for a total transaction of $2,010,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 265,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,304,635.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.81, for a total value of $251,418.47. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,234 shares in the company, valued at $2,803,093.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,534 shares of company stock valued at $4,645,275. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CB traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $200.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,140,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,801,137. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $197.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.18. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $173.78 and a twelve month high of $231.37. The firm has a market cap of $82.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.64.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 12.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.20 EPS. Research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 18.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, June 12th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on CB. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Chubb from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chubb in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Chubb from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Chubb from $229.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.79.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

