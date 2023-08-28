Sunland Group Limited (ASX:SDG) Announces $0.11 Final Dividend

Posted by on Aug 28th, 2023

Sunland Group Limited (ASX:SDGGet Free Report) declared a final dividend on Monday, August 28th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Tuesday, September 19th. This represents a yield of 10.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 28th.

Sunland Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.14, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a current ratio of 4.85.

Sunland Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sunland Group Limited develops and constructs residential properties in Australia. The company operates through Residential Housing and Urban Development, and Multi-Storey Development segments. The Residential Housing and Urban Development segment is involved in the land subdivision and medium density integrated housing developments, as well as provides project services.

Read More

Dividend History for Sunland Group (ASX:SDG)

Receive News & Ratings for Sunland Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunland Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.