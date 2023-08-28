Sunland Group Limited (ASX:SDG) Announces $0.11 Final Dividend

Sunland Group Limited (ASX:SDG – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Monday, August 28th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Tuesday, September 19th. This represents a yield of 10.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 28th.
Sunland Group Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.14, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a current ratio of 4.85.
Sunland Group Company Profile
