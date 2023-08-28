Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Shares Gap Up to $13.91

Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.91, but opened at $14.35. Sunrun shares last traded at $14.22, with a volume of 848,194 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RUN. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Sunrun from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Sunrun from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Sunrun from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on Sunrun from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Sunrun from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.85.

Sunrun Stock Up 2.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.61 and a beta of 2.28.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.59. Sunrun had a return on equity of 1.18% and a net margin of 3.66%. The firm had revenue of $590.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total value of $498,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,258,325 shares in the company, valued at $25,065,834. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total transaction of $498,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,258,325 shares in the company, valued at $25,065,834. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary Powell sold 1,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total value of $34,575.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 415,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,300,728.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,499 shares of company stock worth $2,048,105 over the last quarter. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RUN. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Sunrun by 3,750.0% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its position in Sunrun by 153.8% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hartree Partners LP purchased a new stake in Sunrun in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Sunrun by 735.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Sunrun in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

