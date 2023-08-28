SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

SuperCom Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SPCB opened at $0.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.85 and its 200-day moving average is $1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.58, a current ratio of 6.78 and a quick ratio of 5.88. SuperCom has a 1 year low of $0.49 and a 1 year high of $4.60.

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $7.75 million for the quarter. SuperCom had a positive return on equity of 36.04% and a negative net margin of 18.80%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SuperCom

SuperCom Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in SuperCom in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SuperCom by 126.2% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 90,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 50,735 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in SuperCom in the first quarter valued at approximately $673,000. Institutional investors own 11.67% of the company’s stock.

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company operates in three segments: e-Gov, IoT and Connectivity, and Cyber Security. It offers MAGNA, a platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

