SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
SuperCom Stock Down 4.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SPCB opened at $0.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.85 and its 200-day moving average is $1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.58, a current ratio of 6.78 and a quick ratio of 5.88. SuperCom has a 1 year low of $0.49 and a 1 year high of $4.60.
SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $7.75 million for the quarter. SuperCom had a positive return on equity of 36.04% and a negative net margin of 18.80%.
SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company operates in three segments: e-Gov, IoT and Connectivity, and Cyber Security. It offers MAGNA, a platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.
