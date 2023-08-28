SushiSwap Trading 3.6% Higher This Week (SUSHI)

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. One SushiSwap token can now be bought for approximately $0.60 or 0.00002304 BTC on major exchanges. SushiSwap has a total market capitalization of $138.55 million and approximately $15.58 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SushiSwap has traded up 3.6% against the US dollar.

SushiSwap Profile

SushiSwap’s genesis date was August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 249,561,152 tokens and its circulating supply is 231,014,958 tokens. The Reddit community for SushiSwap is https://reddit.com/r/sushiswap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SushiSwap is sushi.com. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @sushiswap.

SushiSwap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap is a community-driven DeFi platform offering a DEX, yield farming, liquidity provision, and staking options on the Ethereum blockchain. Created in 2020 by Chef Nomi, Sam Bankman-Fried, and 0xMaki, it operates with decentralized governance, empowering $SUSHI token holders. The $SUSHI token incentivizes liquidity providers and enables participation in governance decisions. Users can swap tokens by connecting their wallets, with a 0.30% fee per trade, split between liquidity providers and $SUSHI stakers.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SushiSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SushiSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

