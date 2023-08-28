Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

SNPS has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $491.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $410.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $462.50.

Synopsys Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $442.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.30, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.13. Synopsys has a 12-month low of $267.00 and a 12-month high of $468.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $439.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $404.57.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.14. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. Synopsys’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Synopsys will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total transaction of $833,105.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,237,135. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total transaction of $833,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,697 shares in the company, valued at $11,237,135. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Geus Aart De sold 40,839 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.18, for a total transaction of $17,486,443.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,421 shares in the company, valued at $40,429,183.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,927 shares of company stock valued at $58,186,334 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Synopsys by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,964,000 after acquiring an additional 4,402 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $993,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the first quarter worth about $240,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 18.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 64.4% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. 84.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

