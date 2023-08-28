Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Kendall Capital Management

Kendall Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 34.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,431 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 740 shares during the quarter. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Target were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Target by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,907 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc bought a new position in Target in the 1st quarter worth about $303,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Target by 3.2% during the first quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 4,155 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Target

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $3,921,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 399,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,236,738.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Performance

NYSE:TGT traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $122.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,511,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,437,452. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $120.75 and a 1-year high of $181.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.87.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.39. Target had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business had revenue of $24.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Target’s payout ratio is 60.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TGT has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Target from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $161.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Target from $137.00 to $133.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Raymond James downgraded Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.66.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

