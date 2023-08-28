TearLab (OTCMKTS:TEAR) & Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Head-To-Head Comparison

TearLab (OTCMKTS:TEAR – Get Free Report) and Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares TearLab and Beauty Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get TearLab alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TearLab N/A N/A N/A Beauty Health -3.83% -3.84% -0.69%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TearLab and Beauty Health’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TearLab N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Beauty Health $365.88 million 2.24 $44.38 million ($0.14) -44.14

Analyst Ratings

Beauty Health has higher revenue and earnings than TearLab.

This is a summary of current recommendations for TearLab and Beauty Health, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TearLab 0 0 0 0 N/A Beauty Health 0 3 7 0 2.70

Beauty Health has a consensus target price of $14.28, suggesting a potential upside of 131.03%. Given Beauty Health’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Beauty Health is more favorable than TearLab.

About TearLab

(Get Free Report)

TearLab Corporation operates as an in-vitro diagnostic company in the United States and internationally. It offers TearLab Osmolority System, a proprietary in vitro diagnostic tear testing platform that measures tear film osmolarity for the diagnosis of dry eye disease; and enables eye care practitioners to test for sensitive and specific biomarkers using nanoliters of tear film at the point-of-care. Its TearLab Osmolarity System consists of TearLab disposable, a single-use microfluidic microchip; TearLab pen, a hand-held device that interfaces with the TearLab disposable; and TearLab reader, a small desktop unit that allows for the docking of the TearLab pen, as well as provides a quantitative reading for the operator. The company was formerly known as OccuLogix, Inc. TearLab Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Beauty Health

(Get Free Report)

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, extract, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums. Its products also comprise Syndeo, a HydraFacial Delivery System designed to elevate every part of the treatment and connects providers to the consumer's preferences to create a more personalized experience; HydraFacial Nation App, an app that allows consumers to learn about their skin health, discover treatment options, and track their treatments over time; and Keravive, a treatment for scalp health. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

Receive News & Ratings for TearLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TearLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.