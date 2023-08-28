Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Territorial Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st.

Get Territorial Bancorp alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TBNK

Territorial Bancorp Stock Up 0.8 %

TBNK stock opened at $10.73 on Thursday. Territorial Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.57 and a fifty-two week high of $25.50. The company has a market capitalization of $94.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $11.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.96 million. Territorial Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 16.05%. As a group, analysts forecast that Territorial Bancorp will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Territorial Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Territorial Bancorp’s payout ratio is 73.02%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 565,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 9.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 439,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,398,000 after purchasing an additional 37,302 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 29.6% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 161,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 36,970 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Territorial Bancorp by 118.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 106,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 57,892 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Territorial Bancorp by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 102,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 20,680 shares during the period. 45.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Territorial Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. It offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings, money market, commercial and regular checking, and Super NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Territorial Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Territorial Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.