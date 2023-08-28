Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Sells 1,254 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,863 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,254 shares during the quarter. NIKE accounts for about 1.1% of Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $9,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $4,343,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at $4,857,882.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 5,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $593,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,506,733. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $4,343,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,857,882.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 166,461 shares of company stock worth $18,053,332 over the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NKE traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $99.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,823,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,878,239. The company has a market capitalization of $151.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.11. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.22 and a 1 year high of $131.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $107.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.15.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). NIKE had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. NIKE’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NIKE from $130.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, July 2nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on NIKE from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on NIKE from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 30th. Wedbush raised their target price on NIKE from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on NIKE from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.68.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

