Tezos Price Up 2.3% This Week (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 28th. Tezos has a market capitalization of $669.91 million and approximately $14.02 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tezos coin can now be purchased for $0.70 or 0.00002698 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Tezos has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Tezos alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00009283 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001161 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001586 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000033 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001230 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002378 BTC.

About Tezos

Tezos uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 971,538,432 coins and its circulating supply is 950,515,478 coins. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tezos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tezos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tezos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.