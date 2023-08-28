The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Receives $150.38 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $150.38.

CLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Clorox from $148.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Clorox from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Clorox from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd.

In other Clorox news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 3,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.82, for a total transaction of $538,103.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,224 shares in the company, valued at $3,734,883.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Clorox by 110.2% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 24,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,954,000 after purchasing an additional 13,026 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 7.4% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 2.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 367,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,402,000 after buying an additional 8,885 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 74.8% during the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $154.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a PE ratio of 129.86, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $156.47 and a 200 day moving average of $157.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.95. Clorox has a one year low of $124.58 and a one year high of $178.21.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.48. Clorox had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 163.56%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Clorox will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. This is a boost from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 403.36%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

