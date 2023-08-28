The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Friday.

Separately, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of The Hackett Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

Get The Hackett Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group Stock Performance

Shares of HCKT opened at $22.71 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The Hackett Group has a 52 week low of $17.10 and a 52 week high of $24.82. The stock has a market cap of $618.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.87.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $75.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.90 million. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 38.35% and a net margin of 12.73%. On average, analysts expect that The Hackett Group will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The Hackett Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. The Hackett Group’s payout ratio is 35.20%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Hackett Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCKT. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in The Hackett Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 84,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in The Hackett Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 20,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

The Hackett Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Strategy & Business Transformation, Oracle Solutions, and SAP Solutions. It offers Hackett Connect, an online searchable repository; best practice accelerators that provide web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content, as well as intellectual property as-a-service and Hackett Institute programs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Hackett Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hackett Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.