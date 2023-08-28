The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Friday.
Separately, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of The Hackett Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on The Hackett Group
The Hackett Group Stock Performance
The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $75.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.90 million. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 38.35% and a net margin of 12.73%. On average, analysts expect that The Hackett Group will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.
The Hackett Group Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. The Hackett Group’s payout ratio is 35.20%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Hackett Group
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCKT. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in The Hackett Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 84,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in The Hackett Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 20,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.68% of the company’s stock.
The Hackett Group Company Profile
The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Strategy & Business Transformation, Oracle Solutions, and SAP Solutions. It offers Hackett Connect, an online searchable repository; best practice accelerators that provide web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content, as well as intellectual property as-a-service and Hackett Institute programs.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than The Hackett Group
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- 2 Stocks to Get You Ready for the Holiday Season
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Profit Potential: 5 Undervalued Stocks With High Dividend Yields
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/21 – 8/25
Receive News & Ratings for The Hackett Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hackett Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.