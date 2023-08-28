The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Private Capital Management LLC

Private Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 53.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,041 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth about $3,073,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PG traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $153.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,092,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,313,494. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $152.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $122.18 and a fifty-two week high of $158.38.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $20.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.01 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st were given a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.73%.

PG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.82.

In other news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,629 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.19, for a total value of $1,985,152.51. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,051,486.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.82, for a total transaction of $119,352.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,310 shares in the company, valued at $964,294.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.19, for a total transaction of $1,985,152.51. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,051,486.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,991 shares of company stock valued at $13,193,431 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

