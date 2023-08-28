The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Shilanski & Associates Inc.

Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,777 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for 1.8% of Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PG. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 7.2% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 5.7% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,073,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.0% during the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.49, for a total transaction of $136,569.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,247,197.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 884 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.49, for a total value of $136,569.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,247,197.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.82, for a total value of $119,352.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $964,294.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,991 shares of company stock valued at $13,193,431 over the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $174.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.82.

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of PG stock traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $153.44. The company had a trading volume of 2,036,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,313,261. The stock has a market cap of $361.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $152.33 and a 200-day moving average of $148.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $122.18 and a 12 month high of $158.38.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The company had revenue of $20.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st were issued a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.73%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

