The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Bought by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 189,255 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 0.07% of Sherwin-Williams worth $42,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 1,716.7% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 296.9% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 127 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 75.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SHW has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $290.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $272.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.00.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SHW traded up $3.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $267.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 305,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,476,789. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $266.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.31. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $195.24 and a one year high of $283.80. The company has a market cap of $68.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.10.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.58. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 83.63%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.86%.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

