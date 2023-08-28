The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stake Increased by Summitry LLC

Summitry LLC lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 566,531 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 24,375 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for 3.8% of Summitry LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Summitry LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $56,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 2.0% in the first quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 6,825 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 31.0% during the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 6,522 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Walt Disney by 6.5% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 454,608 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $45,520,000 after acquiring an additional 27,767 shares during the last quarter. Regal Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $28,203,000. Finally, Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 2.0% during the first quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,634 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $131.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.83.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

DIS traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $84.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,921,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,908,297. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $82.46 and a fifty-two week high of $118.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.99 billion, a PE ratio of 67.93, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $85,398.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

