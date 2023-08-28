Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $633.50.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TMO shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $664.00 to $625.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $620.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $505.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Thermo Fisher Scientific

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total transaction of $5,490,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,590,170. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 14,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $7,755,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,066,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total value of $5,490,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,590,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 25,700 shares of company stock valued at $14,125,960. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.6% during the second quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 12,354 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,446,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,423 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,221,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,739,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth approximately $20,460,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of TMO opened at $541.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 12 month low of $475.77 and a 12 month high of $609.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $536.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $544.01. The firm has a market cap of $209.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.02, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.77.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.43 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $10.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.51 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 22.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.57%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.