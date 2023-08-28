Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) Shares Sold by Amitell Capital Pte Ltd

Amitell Capital Pte Ltd reduced its stake in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Free Report) by 35.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,882 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 94,389 shares during the period. Tidewater accounts for about 7.9% of Amitell Capital Pte Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd owned about 0.34% of Tidewater worth $7,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TDW. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Tidewater in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,413,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tidewater during the first quarter worth approximately $393,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tidewater by 24.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 4,241 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Tidewater by 12.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,075,799 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,388,000 after buying an additional 121,346 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Tidewater during the first quarter worth approximately $505,000. 84.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TDW traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $60.83. 334,602 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 783,306. Tidewater Inc. has a one year low of $20.02 and a one year high of $67.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.03 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Tidewater ( NYSE:TDW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $214.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.45 million. Tidewater had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 7.21%. Sell-side analysts predict that Tidewater Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Tidewater news, CFO Samuel R. Rubio sold 21,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.37, for a total value of $1,358,917.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,339,514.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Robert Robotti bought 117,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $62.28 per share, with a total value of $7,330,231.44. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,185,971 shares in the company, valued at $198,422,273.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Samuel R. Rubio sold 21,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.37, for a total transaction of $1,358,917.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,677 shares in the company, valued at $7,339,514.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 167,033 shares of company stock valued at $10,431,595. Corporate insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TDW shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Tidewater in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James started coverage on Tidewater in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Tidewater in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Tidewater in a report on Friday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Tidewater from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tidewater currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.33.

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore crude oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

