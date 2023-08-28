Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Receives $3.13 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.13.

Several research firms have weighed in on TLRY. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Tilray from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Tilray from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Tilray from $2.75 to $2.25 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their target price on Tilray from $2.50 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th.

Tilray stock opened at $2.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.79. Tilray has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $5.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.28.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Tilray by 7.7% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 578,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 41,599 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Tilray by 10.4% in the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 50,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 4,763 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tilray in the second quarter valued at about $287,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Tilray by 47.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 5,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its position in Tilray by 81.9% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 59,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 26,972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.86% of the company’s stock.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

